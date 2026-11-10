The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after a qualifying deposit of at least $10. The 2026 State Farm Champions Classic features No. 2 Duke vs. No. 5 Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams are 2-0 heading into the matchup at the United Center in Chicago. Duke to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Duke at $0.75 per share to win, compared with Michigan State at $0.26. The $0.75 price per share equates to a 75% probability for Duke to win. Click here to get started trading on college basketball with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college basketball games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Duke vs. Michigan State game preview

Duke's first two games offered almost zero suspense. Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils followed an 84-50 victory over Army with a 113-52 dismantling of Coastal Carolina. Patrick Ngongba II scored a career-high 28 in the second game and grabbed nine rebounds, shooting 10-for-13 from the field. Cayden Boozer contributed 11 points and 12 assists with just one turnover. John Blackwell and Caleb Foster scored 15 apiece, while Dame Sarr added 12. Duke assisted on 26 of its 38 made field goals and outrebounded Coastal Carolina 53-27.

Those numbers explain the fast start, but Michigan State should present a far tougher test in the paint. The Blue Devils have scored at least 50 points inside in both games.

Michigan State has handled its opening assignments just as decisively, beating Quinnipiac 96-59 and Toledo 91-61. Tom Izzo's offense runs through Jeremy Fears Jr., who's averaging 12.5 points and 10 assists. Fears opened with 13 points and 11 assists against Quinnipiac. Jordan Scott has provided 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Anton Bonke collected 13 rebounds in the opener. The Spartans reached the Sweet Sixteen last season, but they're replacing two starting frontcourt players. That's a relevant concern against Duke's interior depth.

There's history here, too. Duke leads the all-time series 16-4 and has taken the last three meetings, including a 66-60 game last December. Fears dished out 13 assists in that defeat, so he's already seen how Duke defends this matchup. Michigan State has a chance to respond in the Champions Classic, where it defeated Kentucky last season. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Duke vs. Michigan State prediction

The first challenge for Michigan State is protecting the ball without taking the pace out of its own offense. Fears has delivered 20 assists against seven turnovers through two games, and the Spartans will need that passing to work against a much more disruptive defense. Duke recorded 16 steals against Army and 12 more against Coastal Carolina. The Blue Devils also held Coastal Carolina to 30.2% shooting and opened the game with 16 unanswered points.

A few hurried possessions could put the Spartans behind before their offense finds a rhythm. Izzo can ask Fears to work through the half court, but Duke has enough length to challenge passes into the lane. Michigan State can't count on the same open looks it found in its first two outings.

Duke has more than one way to create those problems. Boozer's 12-assist performance against Coastal Carolina showed how effectively he can move the ball without hunting his own shot. Ngongba supplies scoring near the rim, and freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has already blocked six shots in two games. Michigan State has capable rebounders, but replacing last season's starting post players adds another challenge against Duke's size.

The SportsLine model puts Duke ahead 80-69, an 11-point victory. It also gives the Blue Devils a 64% simulation rate to win by at least eight points. Polymarket lists that same eight-point outcome at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. Sign up now to make college basketball trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.