The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's NBA slate features the Bulls at the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Warriors at the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Polymarket prices the Raptors at $0.80 per share to beat the Bulls, who are trading at $0.21 per share to win. More than 234.5 points scored in Lakers vs. Warriors is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Bulls to not lose by more than 9.5 points

Chicago opens its season at Scotiabank Arena, with Toronto to win by more than 9.5 points trading at $0.53 per share, and the case for the Bulls starts with how they closed the preseason. Chicago went 3-2 in its last five preseason games, with a 133-116 win against Minnesota on Oct. 16, a 125-104 win at Milwaukee on Oct. 14 and a 124-117 win against Phoenix on Oct. 7. Its two losses came by four and five points, 104-100 against Memphis on Oct. 9 and 133-128 at Denver on Oct. 11.

Toronto went 2-3 in its last five preseason games and lost its last two, 129-125 at Detroit on Oct. 16 and 122-120 at New York on Oct. 15, after a 148-98 win against New York on Oct. 13. Forwards Leonard Miller, Isaac Okoro, Zach Collins and Tobe Awaka and guard Dailyn Swain are all game-time decisions for Chicago, and center Nate Bittle is out for Toronto.



On Polymarket, Chicago to not lose by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.47 per share. Trade on Bulls vs. Raptors here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Lakers to win by more than 6.5 points

Los Angeles opens its season at home against a Golden State team that is missing several players. Guard Stephen Curry is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, and guard Brandin Podziemski, center Kristaps Porzingis, and guard Moses Moody are out, with center Charles Bassey also a game-time decision. SportsLine's model projects a 115-105 Los Angeles win, a 10-point margin.

The risk is that the Warriors beat Los Angeles twice in the preseason, 124-98 on Oct. 6 and 101-89 on Oct. 13, and the Lakers went 2-3 in their last five preseason games and lost their last two, including 121-106 against Denver on Oct. 16. Guard Collin Sexton is a game-time decision for Los Angeles, and guard Cameron Carr and forward Adou Thiero are out.



On Polymarket, Los Angeles to win by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the Lakers trade at $0.67 per share to win. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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