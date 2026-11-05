The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury suffered in last weekend's loss at Buffalo. Jacksonville trades at $0.82 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Baltimore trades at $0.19 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Ravens are down to their third quarterback. Lamar Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury after leaving last weekend's game at Buffalo, and Tyler Huntley is out with a toe injury, so Joe Fagnano is set to start with an ankle injury of his own. Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost five of its last six home games, including a 35-13 loss against Cincinnati on Oct. 25. Running back Derrick Henry has 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and he is 12 yards behind Jerome Bettis for eighth on the NFL's career rushing list. Linebacker Roquan Smith has 66 tackles, and cornerback Nate Wiggins is questionable.

Jacksonville is 5-2 and comes off a 42-7 win over Indianapolis on Nov. 1, in which it scored four touchdowns of 25 or more yards. It also beat Philadelphia 19-17 on Oct. 11 and Cincinnati 22-17 on Oct. 4. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has 1,690 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Bhayshul Tuten and defensive end Travon Walker are questionable. The Jaguars lead the all time series 13-11, but the Ravens won the last meeting 23-7 on Dec. 17, 2023.

On Polymarket, Jacksonville trades at $0.82 per share to win and Baltimore trades at $0.19 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 39.5. Trade on Jaguars vs. Ravens here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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