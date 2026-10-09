The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and there are two predictions to consider with it. Louisville trades at $0.615 per share on Polymarket to beat Florida State at home on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, and the Brewers trade at $0.505 per share to beat the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Polymarket Predictions

Prediction: Louisville to beat Florida State

Louisville is 2-3 and 1-2 in the ACC, but the record hides how close the Cardinals have been. All three losses came by exactly three points: 41-38 to Ole Miss, 30-27 to Wake Forest and 31-28 at NC State last Saturday. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has passed for 307, 332, 177, 324 and 254 yards in the five games, so the offense has moved the ball against every opponent, and the Cardinals beat SMU 41-31 and Villanova 59-13 at home. Florida State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the ACC, with wins over New Mexico State, Central Arkansas and Virginia and losses of 50-36 at Alabama and 27-24 to SMU. A Louisville team that has been a field goal away from a 4-1 start gets Florida State at home.



On Polymarket, Louisville trades at $0.615 per share to win and Florida State trades at $0.385 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 59.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 59.5 points. Trade on Florida State vs. Louisville here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Prediction: Brewers to beat the Dodgers in NLCS Game 1

Milwaukee opens the series at American Family Field, where the Brewers are 57-26 this season. The projected starter is Jacob Misiorowski, and Milwaukee is 23-8 in games he starts. The Dodgers are projected to start Tarik Skubal, and Los Angeles is 9-2 in his starts, so the pitching matchup is close to even, which leaves the home park as the tiebreaker. The Brewers also arrive with momentum after advancing past San Diego, including a walk-off in Game 2 from Jackson Chourio. Los Angeles advanced with two wins at Atlanta, 3-1 and 4-1, but Game 1 of the NLCS is on the road.



On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.505 per share to win Game 1 and Los Angeles trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on Dodgers vs. Brewers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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