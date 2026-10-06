The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Braves are trading at $0.505 per share to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at 6 p.m. ET. A Cowboys win by more than 9.5 points over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football trades at $0.455 per share. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Night Predictions

Prediction 1: Braves to win Game 3 against the Dodgers

The series is tied at a game apiece after Atlanta's 3-2 win in Game 2 on Sunday, and the Braves now come home to Truist Park, where Chris Sale takes the ball against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sale has already solved this lineup once this season. On Aug. 27 in Atlanta, he threw a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers, striking out 11 with no walks and allowing five hits in a 1-0 win over Yamamoto, who had also pitched well. That game capped a series sweep, and the Braves went 5-1 against Los Angeles in the regular season, 6-2 counting the postseason. Atlanta is 2-1 at home this postseason, taking Games 1 and 3 of the wild card series against Philadelphia, and was 54-30 at home during the regular season. The Braves are also 18-10 when Sale starts. Atlanta trades at $0.505 per share to win and Los Angeles trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Prediction: Cowboys to win by more than 9.5 points

Thomas Casale's analysis: "The Bucs are the type of team Dallas typically rolls at home. The Cowboys have played well since Week 1, and while the defense is still a concern, the Bucs aren't built to exploit it right now. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against the Packers as expected, and the Bucs were held to 4.5 yards per play. It's not Daniels' fault, he has no business starting in the NFL right now. If the Cowboys put up 27 on Thursday, they should go past this number comfortably at home."



On Polymarket, a Dallas win by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.455 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football l here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Prediction 3: Combined points to go more than 47.5

R.J. White's analysis: "The Cowboys will head into this game as huge favorites, and that's a situation where I want to play the Over. In 13 games over the last five seasons (mostly from 2022 and 2023), the Over is 12-0-1 in games where the Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown. Even with most of the data points in that sample from 3-4 years ago, this figures to be an ideal team to hit the combine points to go more than 47.5, with the Cowboys last in the NFL in yards per play allowed. They struggled to slow down running QBs in the first three weeks as well, so Jalon Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help the Bucs do their part to get this game to push the combined points to be more than 47.5. "



On Polymarket, more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.495 per share and fewer than 47.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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