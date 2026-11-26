The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. No. 11 Texas Tech (10-1) hosts TCU (5-6) on Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. ET at Galaxy Stadium, as Texas Tech tries to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game. Trade on Texas Tech vs. TCU with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit.

Polymarket lists Texas Tech with an 86% chance to win, compared with 14% for TCU. Texas Tech winning by at least 14 points costs $0.56 Yes and $0.44 No. The platform also prices more than 46.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.49 No. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Tech vs. TCU game preview

TCU heads to Texas Tech with a different head coach after the school dismissed Sonny Dykes on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will direct the team for its final regular-season game following a 38-17 loss to Utah. The schools are playing for the 68th time, with Texas Tech leading the series 33-31-3. Joey McGuire's program has won four straight and has recorded consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

After trailing Utah 17-0 at halftime, TCU drew even in the fourth quarter before conceding 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Jaden Craig missed that game with an ankle injury; he's thrown for 2,664 yards and 13 touchdowns across 10 appearances. Adam Schobel started instead, completing 15 of 31 attempts for 106 yards with two interceptions. TCU's quarterback decision carries extra weight against Texas Tech, which has recorded 36 sacks this season. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Tech to win by 14 points or more ($0.56 Yes, $0.44 No)

Five of Texas Tech's 10 victories have come by at least 14 points, including a 29-7 win over Colorado and 53-25 against Arizona State. Running back J'Koby Williams has rushed for at least 100 yards with a touchdown in four straight games, including 117 yards in Saturday's visit to Baylor. Williams leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns, and his recent work gives Texas Tech options when its passing attack slows.

TCU isn't an automatic candidate for a wide defeat. Before Utah's 21-point victory, each of its five losses had come by eight points or fewer. TCU allows 17.3 points per game and recorded four sacks against Utah, giving Texas Tech's line work to do. Polymarket quotes Texas Tech to win by 14 or more at $0.56 Yes and $0.44 No. The Yes price implies a 56% probability; SportsLine reaches that margin in 72% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 46.5 points ($0.52 Yes, $0.49 No)

Texas Tech's most recent three games tell two very different scoring stories. The offense put up 53 points against West Virginia and 52 at Oklahoma State, then settled for 20 at Baylor. Thomas Castellanos threw for 171 yards against Baylor, including a 48-yard touchdown to Malcolm Simmons. Castellanos also ran for 92 yards, creating problems for defenses even when the passing totals are modest. Texas Tech averages 37.3 points per game through 11 contests.

TCU's offense averages 22.8 points, with Jeremy Payne providing a recent spark. Payne ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Utah, but TCU finished with only 17 points in that defeat. Texas Tech has conceded 23.1 points per game, while TCU allows 17.3. Those defensive figures complicate the scoring calculation. Polymarket prices more than 46.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.49 No. SportsLine's projected 37-15 Texas Tech victory totals 52 points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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