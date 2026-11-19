The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Temple Owls (2-8) will play their final home game of the season on Thursday against the Rice Owls (1-9). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Temple at $0.59 per share to win outright, compared with $0.42 per share for Rice. Temple winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.54 Yes and $0.48 No. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rice vs. Temple prediction

Special teams could give Temple an advantage Thursday. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez set a school record with 159 punt-return yards against Navy two weeks ago, including a 78-yard touchdown. Temple averages 22.4 yards per punt return this season, while Rice averages 10.0. Kicker Carl Hardin also converted a 44-yard field goal against UAB last Saturday. For a Temple team that's lost five games by eight points or fewer in 2026, field position and special teams production have added importance.

Rice has received some help from its defense lately. Cornerback Jamir Benjamin returned his first career interception 62 yards for a touchdown against Tulane, while safety Koa Akui collected his sixth career interception. Akui leads Rice with 10.5 tackles for loss this season. Linebacker Austin Harnetiaux has recorded a career-best 65 tackles. They'll encounter a Temple offense averaging 6.0 yards per play, though K.C. Keeler's team has committed 12 turnovers through 10 games.

Running back D'Andre Hardeman Jr. has handled 23 rushing attempts over the past two games for 139 yards. Rice quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Gael Ochoa have combined for 1,074 rushing yards this season. Defending Rice requires accounting for the quarterback as a runner, and Temple has allowed 206.6 rushing yards per game. Scott Abell's offense has converted 17 of 29 fourth-down opportunities this season but has also lost 11 fumbles.

Neither program has won since the first weekend of October, and Rice hasn't recorded a conference victory. Four of Rice's nine defeats have come by seven points or fewer. Temple's defense has registered 12 sacks, so pressuring Rice's quarterbacks without leaving gaps for them to run through will be important. SportsLine's simulation model gives Temple a 62% chance of winning outright, projecting a 29-24 final score. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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