Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $50 bonus for Argentina vs. Spain, Messi, 2026 World Cup final

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on Argentina vs. Spain in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final. Spain is $0.59 per share to win the 3 p.m. ET kickoff, with Argentina at $0.41. Trade on the 2026 World Cup and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Spain vs. Argentina trading preview



Spain is the $0.59 per share favorite to win on Polymarket heading into Sunday's 2026 World Cup final after conceding just one goal in six matches through the tournament. Spain was $0.60 per share on Saturday. Their defense held France to 0.3 expected goals in the semifinal, kept clean sheets against both Belgium and France, and allowed Portugal just 0.6 expected goals across 90 minutes. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Spain, arguing they look vastly superior in midfield and that even the attacking trio of Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise could not create meaningful chances against their defensive shape. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas also backs the defensive narrative, predicting a low-scoring final in which Spain's structure prevents Argentina from generating enough quality to break through.

Argentina is priced at $0.41 per share to win as the defending 2022 World Cup champions with a 5-0 tournament record. Argentina was trading at $0.40 per share on Saturday. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer sees Sunday as a near-even contest and is targeting Argentina, noting that the defending champions are capable of grinding this match tight and creating one decisive moment. Lionel Messi steps into what may be his final World Cup appearance, a factor Eimer acknowledges as Messi's sides have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to outlast opponents in close encounters. Trade on the World Cup here with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.