The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. available for a full Sunday of NFL football. The Bengals will visit the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, the Ravens face the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET in an international game at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium, and the Rams close the day at the Broncos on Sunday night Football. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

You can see more of our Polymarket college football predictions. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL predictions

Bengals vs. Steelers predictions

Cincinnati is 2-0 and on the road against a 1-1 Pittsburgh team, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium, where it's a cool 61 degrees. The Bengals defense has held up through two games, a matchup SportsLine's own experts flagged this week against a Steelers offense that's struggled to move the ball consistently. Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Pittsburgh at $0.365 per share at home. More than 42.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 42.5 trading at $0.495 per share, close to even. Trade on Bengals vs. Steelers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Ravens vs. Cowboys predictions

This one's not in the United States: Baltimore and Dallas meet at 4:25 p.m. ET at Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho, better known as the Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, part of the league's international game slate. Both teams enter 1-1. Baltimore trades at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win, with Dallas at $0.445 per share, though trading volume on this market is considerably lighter than the week's other games, so the gap between the best available buy and sell orders is wider than usual. More than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.485 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 53.5 trading at $0.515 per share. Trade on Ravens vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

The Sunday night window closes the day with the Rams at 1-1 traveling to a 1-1 Denver team, kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High, where it's a comfortable 64 degrees. Los Angeles receiver Puka Nacua is doubtful with a hip issue, a notable absence for a Rams offense that leaned on him heavily last week. The Rams trade at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Denver at $0.445 per share at home. More than 45.5 combined points trades at $0.455 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 45.5 trading at $0.545 per share, suggesting the market leans toward a lower-scoring game than the moneyline alone implies. Trade on Rams vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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