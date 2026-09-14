The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available ahead of the Week 1 Monday Night Football opener between the Chiefs and Broncos. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kansas City trades at $0.57 per share on Polymarket to beat Denver, who trades at $0.43 per share, in the teams' Week 1 opener. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 1 Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Kansas City's 2025 season ended dramatically when quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee during a Week 15 loss to the Chargers, an injury that also eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. Kansas City went on to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and post a losing record for the first time since 2012, snapping a run of AFC West titles that dated back to 2015. Mahomes had surgery in December, avoided any artery, nerve, joint surface or meniscal damage, and was cleared to practice by late July, putting him on track to start the opener. Kansas City also revamped its backfield in free agency, signing Kenneth Walker III, fresh off being named Super Bowl LX MVP for Seattle, to a three-year deal.

Denver, meanwhile, is coming off a season that fell just short of the Super Bowl. The Broncos went 14-3, tying a franchise record for wins, won the AFC West and the conference's No. 1 seed for the first time since their 2015 championship season, and beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime in the divisional round before losing the AFC Championship Game to the Patriots, 10-7. Quarterback Bo Nix is back after breaking his ankle in that playoff loss to Buffalo and undergoing two offseason procedures to repair it, and coach Sean Payton's offense added another weapon in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, acquired from Miami in a trade that sent multiple draft picks to the Dolphins.

Kansas City holds the edge in the long-running rivalry, leading the all-time series 73-59, but Denver has had the Chiefs' number lately. The Broncos swept the 2025 season series, winning 22-19 at home in Week 11 and 20-13 on the road in Week 17, and blew out Kansas City 38-0 in their January 2025 meeting, the largest margin in series history. Trade on Chiefs vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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