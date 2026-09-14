The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs will host the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. More than 42.5 points to be scored in Broncos vs. Chiefs is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Denver trades at $0.46 per share on Polymarket to beat Kansas City. Kansas City is trading at $0.49 per share to win by three points or more, with Denver trading at $0.52 per share to keep it within two points or win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday NFL Week 1 trading preview

Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Denver and Kansas City kick off Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Kansas City managing a couple of injuries up front. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons is out with a back injury and defensive back Chamarri Conner is out with a knee injury, while defensive tackle Chris Jones carries no injury designation after working through a calf issue. Denver reported no player injuries on the week. Kansas City is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket to beat Denver, who trades at $0.46 per share. On the margin, Kansas City is trading at $0.49 per share to win by three points or more, with Denver trading at $0.52 per share to keep it within two points or win outright. Trade on Broncos vs. Chiefs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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