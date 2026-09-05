The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. There will be 15 matchups featuring ranked teams on Saturday, including Clemson vs. No. 11 LSU ($0.78 to win), which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Other notable Week 1 Saturday games include Texas State vs. No. 5 Texas ($0.98) at 3:30 p.m. ET and UCLA vs. Cal ($0.45) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football trading preview

Clemson vs. LSU

LSU's hiring of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was one of the biggest storylines in college football. Kiffin, who accepted the job in December, prohibiting him from coaching the Rebels during the College Football Playoff, will be tasked with revamping an LSU offense that uncharacteristically ranked last in the SEC in yards per game and 14th in scoring.

Six former Ole Miss players followed Kiffin to LSU including Dae'Quan Wright, who joins an offense that already includes fellow All-SEC tight end Trey'Dez Green, and Winston Watkins Jr., who is among nine new LSU receivers in 2026. LSU is also expected to start former Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones, who recorded 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 rushing attempts in 2025.

Clemson went 7-6 last season, which was its worst finish under head coach Dabo Swinney since 2010. Running back Gideon Davidson is expected to have a bigger role in 2026, replacing leading rusher Adam Randall. Davidson recorded 260 yards on 60 rushing attempts in 13 games playing behind Randall in 2025.

Junior wide receiver T.J. Moore led Clemson with 837 receiving yards and ranked second behind Antonio Williams, now with the NFL's Washington Commanders, with 52 receptions, as well as matching Williams with four touchdowns, which also ranked second. Bryant Wesco Jr. led Clemson with six receiving touchdowns and also recorded 31 receptions for 537 yards in seven games during an injury-shortened sophomore season.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that LSU is trading at $0.78 per share to win at home on Sunday, while Clemson is trading at $0.23 per share, at Polymarket. LSU is also trading at $0.48 to win by 11 or more points, while Clemson is trading at $0.53 to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas State vs. Texas

Texas enters the 2026 season as the favorite to win the SEC at Texas prediction markets, having received 57 votes in the preseason media poll. The Longhorns are coming off a 10-3 (6-2 SEC) season, having won their last three consecutive games, which included a 41-27 victory against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Quarterback Arch Manning is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after having the best stretch of his collegiate career late in the 2025 season. Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 248 of 404 passing, which included four games with more than 250 passing yards in his last six appearances.

Texas leads all teams with the most overall picks on CBS Sports' Preseason All-America team including wide receiver Cam Coleman, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Rasheem Biles and punt returner Ryan Niblett all selected to the first team. Texas State went 7-6 (3-5 Sun Belt) in 2025, winning four consecutive games, including a 41-10 win against Rice in the Armed Forces Ball, to end the season.

Saturday's game will mark the first time Texas State and Texas have played since their lone matchup in 1930, which the Longhorns won 6-0. At Polymarket Texas, Texas is trading at $0.52 per share to win by 30 or more points, while Texas State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 29 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

UCLA vs. California

UCLA and California will renew their once annual rivalry game Saturday for the first time since 2023. The Bruins have a 57-35-1 advantage in the all-time series, but California won their last meeting after previously losing the matchup three consecutive seasons.

UCLA went 3-9 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2025, having fired former head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start. The Bruins won three consecutive games against then-No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland before losing five consecutive games to end the season.

California went 7-6 (4-4 ACC) in 2025, which resulted in the firing of former head coach Justin Wilcox after nine seasons. The Golden Bears began the season with a 5-2 record before going 2-4 in their last six games, which included a loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

UCLA is trading at $0.56 per share to win Saturday at California prediction markets, while Cal is trading at $0.45 per share, at Polymarket. The Golden Bears are also trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while California is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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