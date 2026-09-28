The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup. Philadelphia is off to a 2-0 start and travels to a 1-1 Chicago team, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Caleb Williams is sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Chicago trades at $0.345 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday NFL predictions

Eagles-Bears predictions

Jalen Hurts has kept Philadelphia unbeaten through two games, completing 40 of 62 throws for 467 yards with five touchdowns against two interceptions, while adding 62 yards on 12 carries. Running back Saquon Barkley is part of that offense again Monday. Saquon Barkley dealt with a stinger earlier in the week, was limited in practice, but cleared the injury report with no game status designation and is expected to play. The Eagles won't be at full strength everywhere, tight end Dallas Goedert is out with a knee injury, receiver Marquise Brown is out with an ankle injury, and offensive tackle Fred Johnson is also out, while linebacker Jonathan Greenard is questionable with a pectoral issue.



Chicago's situation is more unsettled at the game's most important position, with Case Keenum starting in place of Caleb Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury, and Tyson Bagent, still working back from a concussion, remaining the backup. Philadelphia trades at $0.655 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Chicago at $0.345 per share at home, one of the wider gaps on the week's slate given Chicago's uncertainty under center. More than 45.5 combined points trades at $0.365 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 45.5 trading at $0.635 per share, suggesting the market expects a lower scoring game with both offenses banged up and Chicago breaking in a new starter. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.