The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Florida State Seminoles welcome the No. 19 SMU Mustangs for an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Trade on college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

SMU trades at $0.57 per share on Polymarket to beat Florida State, which trades at $0.43 per share. SMU to win by three or more points is trading at $0.53 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday college football, MLB trading preview

SMU vs. Florida State

SMU enters its ACC opener at Florida State with traders emphasizing the Mustangs' 14-2 conference record over their first two years in the league and a roster full of returning production, including quarterback Kevin Jennings. Florida State's Week 0 win over New Mexico State exposed early defensive lapses and ongoing secondary injuries that limit its depth. Both teams face demanding early schedules beyond tonight, with Florida State traveling to Alabama next and SMU visiting Louisville. SMU is trading at $0.57 per share on Polymarket to beat Florida State, who trades at $0.44 per share. Trade on SMU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Reds

The Dodgers enter this three-game series at Dodger Stadium with the best record in the NL West at 86-57 and a strong 44-28 home mark, backed by the National League's third-best team ERA. Multiple pitching injuries, including a day-to-day concern for Shohei Ohtani's biceps and several relievers on the injured list, add some uncertainty, with Emmet Sheehan starting for Los Angeles. Cincinnati sits at 69-74 and fifth in the NL Central but arrives on a 7-3 stretch, facing road challenges and key absences including Spencer Steer and Ke'Bryan Hayes. Chase Burns, at 15-3 with a 2.79 ERA, gives Cincinnati a strong starter to open the series. The Dodgers are trading at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to beat Cincinnati, which trades at $0.38 per share. Trade on Dodgers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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