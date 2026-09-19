The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football schedule is headlined by No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss in the return of Lane Kiffin to Oxford, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is off the availability report after being listed as doubtful earlier in the week. LSU is $0.58 per share to win. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday's games. Elsewhere on Saturday's board, UCLA is trading at $0.86 per share to beat Purdue, who trades at $0.15 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Saturday

Ole Miss to win or lose by two points or fewer versus LSU ($0.48 per share)

UCLA to win by 14 or more points versus Purdue ($0.54 per share)

Ole Miss to win or lose by two points or fewer versus LSU

Sportsline analyst Micah Roberts likes Ole Miss to stay within a field goal. "Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown two touchdown passes for LSU this season while also tossing four interceptions. It's just two games, but it's funny to see Leavitt on the injury report as questionable for Saturday's game against Ole Miss, the team that Lane Kiffin used to coach. Apparently, that's what Lane Kiffin did regularly at Ole Miss, and everyone involved is brushing it off with a 'nothing' statement," Roberts said.

Ole Miss losing by two points or fewer, or winning outright, is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket, while LSU winning by three points or more is $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

UCLA to win by 14 or more points versus Purdue

SportsLine analyst Mike Tierney likes UCLA to cover comfortably. "There are late starts for teams from the Eastern Time zone, and there is this extreme one. Seriously, 11 p.m. (ET) in the Rose Bowl? The Boilermakers are behind the eight-ball before kickoff. UCLA has awakened late in its outings, pulling away from California and San Diego State after sleepy starts. Bruins QB Nico Iamaleava has been a subpar passer through two games but has atoned with his running to supplement an effective two-headed RB tandem. Purdue has shown hints of improvement but faces a lengthy road ahead from its two wins in 2025, neither against Power Four squads," Tierney said.

UCLA winning by 14 points or more is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket, while Purdue staying within 13 points, or winning outright, is $0.47 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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