The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on the Giants against the Rams on Monday Night, but the Rams are trading at $0.74 to win. Myles Garrett has been placed on IR for the Rams while Aaron Donald is making his return, his first game in two years. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is officially inactive. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Monday night's game. Los Angeles trades at $0.74 per share on Polymarket to beat New York, who trades at $0.27 per share. on Monday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Monday Night Football

Giants vs. Rams: Rams to win by 6.5 points or more ($0.52, Polymarket)

Giants vs. Rams: More than 47.5 points ($0.51, Polymarket)

Giants vs. Rams: Malik Nabers more than 5.5 receptions ($0.47, Polymarket)

Rams to win by 6.5 points or more

Sportsline expert Will Brinson said, "Grabbing this before it possibly moves across the key number of seven, although I presume there will be buy back there if it does. The Giants look much improved after one week, but they're still in a different weight class from the Rams, who people are sour on after the Australia debacle. We're getting a little discount as a result here, and I think the Rams take care of business in NYC, coming in a little ticked off about the embarrassment of Week 1 Down Under." Polymarket prices Los Angeles at $0.52 per share to win by more than 6.5 points, with New York at $0.48 per share to keep it within 6.5. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

More than 47.5 points to be scored

New York's offense looked ready for a jump in Week 1, finishing with 394 total yards and converting all four of its red zone chances in the win against Dallas, and Jaxson Dart's mobility gives the Giants a scoring floor even if the Rams' defense settles down. Los Angeles managed only 290 total yards and a single red zone conversion against San Francisco, but that came on the road in Melbourne against a much better defense than New York's, and a home crowd at SoFi Stadium plus a get-right game plan for Stafford and Kyren Williams should push the Rams closer to their usual production. With both teams likely trying to establish an early rhythm and neither defense fully tested yet, the total climbing past 47.5 feels more likely than not. Polymarket prices more than 47.5 points at $0.51 per share, with fewer than 47.5 at $0.50 per share. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Malik Nabers to record more than 5.5 receptions

Sportsline expert Will Brinson said, "Malik Nabers didn't think he was going to play in Week 1 until John Harbaugh decided to tackle him before the game and scare him into playing. Coming off a torn ACL, he still had six catches on nine targets against the Cowboys. And while this matchup is significantly tougher for the second year pro, I think the confidence of playing, coupled with the Giants potentially in a negative game script, bode really well for Nabers producing, particularly in the second half. Once he starts putting together big games, this threshold won't stay this low." Polymarket prices Nabers at $0.47 per share to record more than 5.5 receptions. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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