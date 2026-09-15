The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on Lions vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football. There's also a college football matchup between Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Detroit is trading at $0.56 per share on Polymarket to keep Buffalo's margin inside 6.5 points or win outright. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Thursday night's game, Detroit and Buffalo combining for more than 52.5 points is trading at $0.54 per share, and Syracuse and Pittsburgh combining for more than 51.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Thursday Night Football

Detroit to keep it within 6.5 points of Buffalo, or win outright ($0.56 per share)

Detroit and Buffalo, more than 52.5 combined points ($0.54 per share)

Syracuse and Pittsburgh, more than 51.5 combined points ($0.48 per share)

Bills vs. Lions predictions: Lions to keep it within 6.5 points or win

Buffalo is trading at $0.665 per share on the outright winner market tonight, but a bigger margin is a different question. Both teams leaned on their offenses in Week 1, Buffalo needed a late touchdown drive to beat Houston 36-31, and Detroit needed overtime to get past New Orleans 31-30. Neither defense looked capable of forcing a blowout, and Detroit's offensive line and quarterback Jared Goff have kept the Lions competitive in nearly every game the last two seasons regardless of opponent.



Getting 6.5 points on a team that plays this close to the scoreboard most weeks is trading at $0.56 per share on Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Lions vs. Bills: More than 52.5 combined points

The same shootout tendencies that make the margin appealing also point toward a high total. Buffalo and Houston combined for 67 points last week, and Detroit and New Orleans combined for 61. Both quarterbacks, Josh Allen for Buffalo and Jared Goff for Detroit, are coming off games with multiple touchdown passes, and neither defense forced a low-scoring, punt-heavy script. Both teams went flying over the combined points set in Week 1 of the NFL season.



More than 52.5 combined points is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:



Syracuse and Pittsburgh: More than 51.5 combined points

Pittsburgh enters 2-0 off one of the more explosive openers in the country, a 59-14 win over Miami (OH) in which quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. Syracuse is 1-1, having scored 66 points in a Week 1 win over New Hampshire before falling to Cal 21-18 in a game the Orange led by double digits before it slipped away. Both offenses have shown they can move the ball in bursts, and Pittsburgh's defense has not faced consistent resistance so far.



More than 51.5 combined points is trading at $0.48 per share on Polymarket. Trade on the total here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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