The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. available for Friday night of college football. Northwestern heads to Indiana at 8 p.m. ET, while Clemson closes the night at California at 10:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Clemson trades at $0.56 per share to beat California, who trades at $0.45 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday college football predictions

Indiana vs. Northwestern predictions

Indiana is 3-0 and ranked among the top five teams in the country, while Northwestern is 2-0 of its own. Quarterback Josh Hoover has been one of the country's most efficient passers for Indiana, throwing for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception through three games.

Northwestern's Aidan Chiles has thrown for 514 yards and four touchdowns without an interception of his own, coming off a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week performance in a win over Colorado.

Wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (lower body) headlines Northwestern's injury report, with tight end Chris Petrucci also questionable. Indiana's list includes kicker Nico Radicic (back) and running back Khobie Martin, both questionable.

Indiana has won the last two meetings in this series, including a 41-24 win in 2024, though Northwestern still holds the all-time series edge, 47-36-1.

Indiana trades at $0.93 per share on Polymarket to win, with Northwestern at $0.08 per share. More than 49.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 49.5 trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on Northwestern vs. Indiana here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Clemson vs. California predictions

Clemson is 2-1 after a 20-28 win over North Carolina, its only loss coming on the road at LSU. California is 1-1. Christopher Vizzina has 596 yards passing and four touchdowns across his Clemson career, but the elbow injury on his report hands the ball to freshman Tait Reynolds for his first career road start after Reynolds went 16 of 27 for 178 yards in relief last week.

California counters with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback. Running backs Jay Haynes and Peyton Streko and wide receivers Keil McGriff and Cole Turner are also on Clemson's injury report, while California lists a running back dealing with a leg injury.

Tonight is just the second all-time meeting between these two programs, and the first since California's 37-13 win over Clemson in the 1992 Florida Citrus Bowl.

Clemson trades at $0.56 per share on Polymarket to win, with California at $0.45 per share. More than 51.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 51.5 trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on Clemson vs. California here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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