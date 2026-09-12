The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit on the Polymarket app. The college football season will follow up an exciting Week 1 weekend with another loaded slate of games for Week 2 on Saturday, most notably the matchup between No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) and No. 4 Texas (1-0), the only matchup of two ranked opponents, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas is $0.53 per share to win. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith led the Buckeyes with eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns during a 56-3 win against Ball State in Week 1. Smith has led Ohio State in receptions, yards and touchdowns during each of his first two collegiate seasons, but was limited to just 43 yards on six receptions during last year's Week 1 game against Texas. The Longhorns' secondary held Texas State to 188 yards on 20 completions last weekend.

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo recorded a game-high seven receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. Wingo had a breakout sophomore season, leading the Longhorns with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, but, like Smith, was limited in last year's Week 1 matchup with just two catches for 35 yards. Ohio State's secondary held Ball State to 120 yards on 20 receptions last weekend.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio State is now trading at $0.48 per share to win on Saturday, up one cent, while Texas is trading at $0.53 per share to win, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.