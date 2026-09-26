The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Oklahoma heads to Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while Texas A&M closes the night at LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Oklahoma trades at $0.175 per share to beat Georgia, who trades at $0.825 per share. You can see more of our Polymarket college football predictions. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football predictions

Georgia vs. Oklahoma predictions

Georgia beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Today's rematch is the first-ever regular season meeting and Oklahoma's first-ever trip to Sanford Stadium.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer threw for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while adding 431 yards and eight more scores on the ground, and he's back for his fourth year running the Sooners' offense.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton enters as the unquestioned starter with no quarterback competition behind him. Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is set for 65 degrees, comfortable conditions for late September in Athens.

Oklahoma trades at $0.175 per share on Polymarket to win, with Georgia at $0.825 per share, a wide gap reflecting Georgia's depth advantage. More than 45.5 combined points trades at $0.455 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 45.5 trading at $0.545 per share, suggesting the market leans toward a lower-scoring, defense-first game than the moneyline alone implies. Trade on Oklahoma vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU has the recent edge in one sense and the recent scar in another: Texas A&M beat LSU 49-25 in Baton Rouge last October, snapping a six-game skid at Tiger Stadium that dated back to 1994.

Both programs enter tonight's rematch off uneven starts. LSU turns to Sam Leavitt at quarterback, a transfer from Arizona State who led the Sun Devils to an 11-2 mark as a starter and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. Leavitt was working back from an injury this week before being cleared to play.

Texas A&M's Marcel Reed has thrown for 632 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through three games, though the Aggies are coming off a 31-21 loss to an unranked Kentucky team. It's 77 degrees at kickoff in Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M trades at $0.245 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with LSU at $0.755 per share at home. More than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.435 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 54.5 trading at $0.565 per share. Trade on Texas A&M vs. LSU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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