The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL Australia Game. Kickoff for Rams vs. 49ers is set for 8:35 p.m. ET, and Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share to beat San Francisco. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday NFL trading preview

49ers vs. Rams predictions

San Francisco opens the season working through a banged-up injury report, with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) questionable and defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee) out, plus receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve with a calf injury. Guard Dominick Puni was cleared off the injury report entirely after a concussion scare, and tight end George Kittle, working back from his own Achilles issue, has been practicing and looks primed to play in the opener. Los Angeles will be without three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who unretired in late August but is not traveling to Australia. The Rams still bring a retooled defensive front to Melbourne, headlined by Myles Garrett, acquired from Cleveland this offseason and set to make his Rams debut. Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, which trades at $0.36 per share. More than 48.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on Rams vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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