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You can see more of our Polymarket college football predictions. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football predictions

LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU has the recent edge in one sense and the recent scar in another: Texas A&M beat LSU 49-25 in Baton Rouge last October, snapping a six-game skid at Tiger Stadium that dated back to 1994.

Both programs enter tonight's rematch off uneven starts. LSU turns to Sam Leavitt at quarterback, a transfer from Arizona State who led the Sun Devils to an 11-2 mark as a starter and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. Leavitt was working back from an injury this week before being cleared to play.

Texas A&M's Marcel Reed has thrown for 632 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through three games, though the Aggies are coming off a 31-21 loss to an unranked Kentucky team. It's 77 degrees at kickoff in Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M trades at $0.25 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with LSU at $0.76 per share at home. More than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.47 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 53.5 trading at $0.54 per share. Trade on Texas A&M vs. LSU here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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