The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. All eyes are on Miami vs. Wake Forest on Friday night, and the Hurricanes look like they could pull away early. Miami winning by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Friday night's games. Miami and Wake Forest combining for more than 53.5 points is trading at $0.57 per share, while Houston staying within 7.5 points of Texas Tech is trading at $0.51 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Friday

Miami to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Miami and Wake Forest, more than 53.5 combined points ($0.57 per share)

Houston to stay within 7.5 points of Texas Tech ($0.50 per share)

Miami vs. Wake Forest: More than 53.5 combined points

Miami has scored at least 45 points in each of its first two games, and Wake Forest has scored at least 38 in each of its own, including a double overtime shootout with Purdue. Both offenses have shown they can move fast in bursts, and neither defense has faced much resistance so far this season.

More than 53.5 combined points is trading at $0.57 per share on Polymarket, while fewer than 53.5 points is $0.43 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions: Miami to win by more than 20.5 points

Sportsline analyst Emory Hunt likes Miami to clear that number. "I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well."

Miami winning by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:



Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions: Houston to stay within 7.5 points

CBS Sports Sportsline analyst David Bearman likes Houston to keep this one closer than a blowout. "I liked this Houston team coming into the season and have a futures ticket on them to make the playoff," Bearman said. "They're coming off a 10 win season and return 12 starters, including quarterback Conner Weigman. Their opener against Oregon State wasn't as close as the final score, but Texas Tech's game against that same Oregon State team last week was tight, and the Beavers actually outgained them by 120 yards. Texas Tech also looked shaky the week before against Abilene Christian."

Houston staying within 7.5 points of Texas Tech is trading at $0.50 per share on Polymarket, while Texas Tech winning by at least eight points is $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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