The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday's MLB games. The Yankees will visit Anaheim to face the Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET, while Seattle will visit Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. ET. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New York trades at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to beat Los Angeles, who trades at $0.395 per share, and Boston trades at $0.545 per share to beat Seattle, who trades at $0.455 per share, in Wednesday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

MLB trading preview

Yankees vs. Angels

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the New York Yankees are trading at $0.605 per share on Polymarket on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, who trade at $0.395 per share at home. New York enters at 79-60 on the season and remains in the wild card mix, while Los Angeles sits at 53-86. New York hands the ball to Cam Schlittler, who is 12-6 with a 2.09 ERA this season, while Los Angeles counters with Reid Detmers, who is 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA. The Angels have lost eight of their last nine games. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Mariners vs. Red Sox

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the Boston Red Sox are trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket at home against the Seattle Mariners, who trade at $0.455 per share on the road. Boston enters at 75-64 on the season, while Seattle sits at 65-74. Boston hands the ball to Patrick Sandoval, who is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA this season, while Seattle counters with Bryce Miller, who is 4-8 with a 4.12 ERA. The Mariners are 1-6 in their last seven games. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.