The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. NFL Week 2 continues with Colts vs. Chiefs ($0.72) on Sunday Night Football. Trade today's NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Sunday's games. The Colts are trading at $0.50 per share to keep the margin within 5.5 points against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Sunday

Colts to win or lose by six points or fewer vs. Chiefs ($0.50 per share)

Colts to win or lose by six points or fewer vs. Chiefs

"The Colts have lost eight straight games, and they started the new season by getting blitzkrieged at home against the Ravens," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Chiefs come off an impressive 31-10 win over the Broncos, where their running game led the way with a strong defensive effort. Kenneth Walker had 173 yards, and he set the tone for the entire game early on. In Week 1, both teams were at their extreme opposites. The Chiefs played it smart on offense, where Patrick Mahomes got rid of the ball as soon as he got it. No worries about the left tackle situation and no worries about Mahomes' ACL injury. I think the Colts will play them tight."

Polymarket's tradable margin line on this game is Indianapolis to lose by less than 6.5 points, trading at $0.50 per share, with Kansas City to win by more than 6.5 at $0.51 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Colts here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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