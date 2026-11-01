The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that includes Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19. The Commanders have scored 20, 33, 13, 27 and 17 points in their last five games, including a 27-27 tie against the Giants and a 33-31 win against Seattle. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Odafe Oweh has three sacks. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Charles Omenihu is questionable.

Philadelphia is 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, most recently 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Smith and running back Saquon Barkley, who has 244 rushing yards, are both questionable, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson is out.

On Polymarket, Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.30 per share. Washington winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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