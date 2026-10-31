The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. There are 47 FBS college football games on Saturday, including Arizona vs. Texas Tech at 12 p.m. ET, Florida vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET and Miami vs. North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to beat Florida in Atlanta, while Miami trades at $0.82 per share to win at North Carolina. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Arizona vs. Texas Tech predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Arizona and Texas Tech both arrive at 6-1 and 3-1 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats have won five straight games, most recently 39-3 against Iowa State, and they beat West Virginia 52-31 on the road and Cincinnati 34-7 before that. Quarterback N. Fifita has completed 167 of 225 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back K. Reescano has rushed for 303 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver I. Mizell has 27 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas Tech is coming off a 37-24 loss at Cincinnati after a 53-25 win against Arizona State, and it also beat Colorado 29-7 on the road, Sam Houston 49-14 and Houston 28-26. Quarterback W. Hammond has completed 139 of 205 passes for 1,561 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions, running back J. Williams has rushed for 619 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver K. Johnson has 31 catches for 499 yards.

On Polymarket, Texas Tech trades at $0.62 per share to win and Arizona trades at $0.38 per share. Texas Tech winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Arizona vs. Texas Tech here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Florida vs. Georgia prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Florida arrives off a 44-39 win at Auburn, the same Auburn team that beat Georgia 27-24 in the Bulldogs' most recent game. The Gators are 5-2 and 3-2 in SEC play, and they beat Ole Miss 52-28 and Texas 27-24 earlier this season. Running back J. Baugh has rushed for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns, quarterback A. Philo has completed 105 of 149 passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, and wide receiver D. Wilson has 29 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia is 6-1 and 4-1 in SEC play, and it beat Alabama 20-17, Vanderbilt 38-14, Oklahoma 41-13 and Arkansas 45-17 before the loss to Auburn. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 117 of 158 passes for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, and wide receiver C. Dandridge has 17 catches for 310 yards. Florida lost 45-17 at Missouri and 38-19 against South Carolina in its last five games. The game will take place in Atlanta this year.

On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.80 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.20 per share. Georgia winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on Florida vs. Georgia here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Miami vs. North Carolina prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Miami is 7-0 and 5-0 in ACC play, and it has won each of its last five games, including a 43-35 double overtime win against Florida State. The Hurricanes are coming off a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh after beating Clemson 41-13 on the road. Quarterback D. Mensah has completed 166 of 204 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with one interception, running back J. Mallory has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver M. Toney has 66 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

North Carolina is 4-3 and 2-2 in conference play, and it is coming off a 31-30 overtime loss against Syracuse after wins of 24-20 at Duke and 21-17 at Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels also lost 37-26 against Notre Dame and 28-20 at Clemson. Quarterback B. Edwards Jr. has completed 121 of 201 passes for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver J. Shipp has 41 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.82 per share to win and North Carolina trades at $0.20 per share. Miami winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 52.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 52.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.