The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. There are 47 FBS college football games on Saturday, capped off with Miami vs. North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.84 per share to win at North Carolina. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday Polymarket predictions

Miami vs. North Carolina prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Miami is 7-0 and 5-0 in ACC play, and it has won each of its last five games, including a 43-35 double overtime win against Florida State. The Hurricanes are coming off a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh after beating Clemson 41-13 on the road. Quarterback D. Mensah has completed 166 of 204 passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with one interception, running back J. Mallory has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver M. Toney has 66 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

North Carolina is 4-3 and 2-2 in conference play, and it is coming off a 31-30 overtime loss against Syracuse after wins of 24-20 at Duke and 21-17 at Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels also lost 37-26 against Notre Dame and 28-20 at Clemson. Quarterback B. Edwards Jr. has completed 121 of 201 passes for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver J. Shipp has 41 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

On Polymarket, Miami trades at $0.84 per share to win and North Carolina trades at $0.16 per share. Miami winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 52.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 52.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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