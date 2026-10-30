The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. There are 10 NBA games on Friday, including Knicks vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.53 per share to win, while the 76ers trade at $0.48 per share. The Lakers trade at $0.57 per share to beat the Warriors, who trade at $0.44 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Philadelphia is 4-1 and 2-1 at home, and it won 106-100 at New York earlier this season. The 76ers are coming off a 114-109 win at Indiana after a 106-93 home loss to Detroit, and they also beat Milwaukee 127-116 and Cleveland 114-106. Tyrese Maxey averages 28.4 points, and Joel Embiid averages 10.0 rebounds.

New York is 2-3 and 1-1 on the road, and it is playing on consecutive nights after a 133-127 win at Chicago on Thursday. The Knicks lost 107-103 at Boston and 111-102 against Orlando before beating Detroit 111-97. Jalen Brunson averages 25.8 points, Tyler Kolek averages 7.0 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.8 rebounds. Only one of Philadelphia's last five games finished with more than 227.5 combined points, at 243, and one of New York's did, at 260.

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.53 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.48 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 227.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 227.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Lakers vs. Warriors predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Luka Doncic leads the Lakers at 36.0 points and 8.2 assists per game, and Walker Kessler averages 8.2 rebounds. Los Angeles is 4-1 and 2-0 on the road, and it beat Golden State 127-105 earlier this season. The Lakers are coming off a 103-87 win at the Clippers after a 136-129 home loss to Portland. Zaire Williams is day to day, and Adou Thiero is out.

Golden State is 2-3 and 0-1 at home, and Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, Draymond Green averages 6.8 assists and Yaxel Lendeborg averages 9.2 rebounds. The Warriors have won back to back games, 134-114 at Denver and 119-114 at Minnesota, after a 131-122 loss at Phoenix. Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody are out, and Gui Santos is day-to-day.

On Polymarket, the Lakers trade at $0.57 per share to win and Golden State trades at $0.44 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 234.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 234.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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