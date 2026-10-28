The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's schedule features World Series Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-1 after Tampa Bay won Game 4. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.59 per share to win Game 5. The NBA has 12 games tonight, including 76ers vs. Pacers at 7 p.m. ET, where the 76ers trade at $0.65 per share and the Pacers trade at $0.36 per share. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss tonight's contest with a hamstring injury. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.42 per share, while more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.52 per share and fewer than 6.5 trades at $0.48 per share. The Brewers to win by more than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.44 per share. The NBA has 12 games tonight, including Philadelphia at Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, where the 76ers trade at $0.65 per share. College football has two games, Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State at New Mexico State. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Rays vs. Brewers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Milwaukee is 103-59 and went 48-33 on the road, and it leads the series 3-1 after winning Games 1 through 3 by scores of 3-2, 5-4 and 10-1. The Brewers lost Game 4, 4-3 in 12 innings, after five straight wins. Jacob Misiorowski is ESPN's probable Game 5 starter for Milwaukee, and he went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in the regular season.

Tampa Bay is 98-64 and went 55-26 at home, and it has scored 2, 4, 1, and 4 runs in the series. The Rays can force a Game 6 with a win at Tropicana Field, and ESPN has not listed a starter for them. Three of the four games in the series finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, at 9, 11 and 7.

On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.59 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.42 per share. Milwaukee winning by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.44 per share Yes and $0.56 per share No, and the game's combined runs are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 6.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 6.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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