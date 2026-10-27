The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's NBA slate features the Detroit Pistons visiting the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET. World Series Game 4 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays also starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-0. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.54 per share to win Game 4 of the World Series. Tampa Bay trades at $0.47 per share, while more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.57 per share and fewer than 6.5 trades at $0.43 per share. The Brewers to win by more than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.40 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

Pistons vs. Knicks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that New York is 0-3 and has lost all three games at home and on the road. The Knicks lost 106-100 against Philadelphia, 107-103 at Boston and 111-102 against Orlando. Guard Jalen Brunson leads New York with 22.7 points per game, center Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 12.0 rebounds, and Jose Alvarado is out. None of New York's three games finished with more than 218.5 combined points, at 206, 210 and 213.

Detroit is 3-0 and 2-0 on the road, beating Boston 121-113, Miami 128-111 and Philadelphia 106-93. Guard Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 21.3 points and 8.0 assists per game, Paul Reed is averaging 8.3 rebounds, and Jalen Duren is out while Isaiah Joe and Ausar Thompson are day-to-day. Two of Detroit's three games finished with more than 218.5 combined points, at 234 and 239.

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.62 per share to win and Detroit trades at $0.39 per share. New York winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 218.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 218.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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