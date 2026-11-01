The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that includes Browns vs. Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, Patriots vs. Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Pittsburgh trades at $0.64 per share to win at home against Cleveland, New England trades at $0.76 per share to win at Miami, and Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win at home against Philadelphia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Browns vs. Steelers prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Pittsburgh and Cleveland arrive with the same 5-2 record, and the Browns beat the Steelers 27-24 earlier this season. Pittsburgh is 3-0 at home and has won four of its last five games, including a 16-10 win against New Orleans in its most recent game and a 26-19 overtime win at Tampa Bay. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed 162 of 263 passes for 1,699 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. Running back Jaylen Warren has rushed for 561 yards, wide receiver DK Metcalf has 32 catches for 374 yards, and T.J. Watt has 5.5 sacks.

Cleveland is 2-2 on the road and has won four of its last five games, including a 27-24 win at Tennessee. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed 136 of 210 passes for 1,482 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. Running back Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 317 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Denzel Boston has 20 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end Jordan Royer are out, and safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Carson Schwesinger are questionable.

On Polymarket, Pittsburgh trades at $0.64 per share to win and Cleveland trades at $0.36 per share. Pittsburgh winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 38.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 38.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Patriots vs. Dolphins prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that New England is priced as the clear leader in this game even though it is 1-3 on the road. The Patriots are 4-3 and lost 30-24 at Chicago on Thursday night after wins of 26-19 against the Jets and 45-17 against the Raiders. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 141 of 214 passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 285 yards, and tight end Hunter Henry has 26 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson are questionable.

Miami is 1-5 and 0-2 at home, but it won 28-25 at the Jets last Sunday after four straight losses. Quarterback Malik Willis has completed 87 of 151 passes for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. Running back Ollie Gordon II has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Malik Washington has 26 catches for 289 yards. Washington and cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Reese Taylor are questionable.

On Polymarket, New England trades at $0.76 per share to win and Miami trades at $0.24 per share. New England winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.54 per share Yes and $0.47 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19. The Commanders have scored 20, 33, 13, 27 and 17 points in their last five games, including a 27-27 tie against the Giants and a 33-31 win against Seattle. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Odafe Oweh has three sacks. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Charles Omenihu is questionable.

Philadelphia is 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, most recently 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Smith and running back Saquon Barkley, who has 244 rushing yards, are both questionable, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson is out.

On Polymarket, Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.30 per share. Washington winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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