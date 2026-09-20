The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. NFL Week 2 continues on Sunday with games like Panthers vs. Falcons ($0.44 per share to win), Broncos vs. Jaguars ($0.43) and Colts vs. Chiefs ($0.70) on Sunday Night Football. Ravens star receiver Zay Flowers and Texans receiver Nico Collins are officially inactive with hamstring injuries. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is active. Trade today's NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Sunday's games. The Panthers are trading at $0.53 per share to beat the Falcons by more than 2.5 points. The Broncos are trading at $0.53 per share to beat the Jaguars by more than 2.5 points. The Colts are trading at $0.50 per share to keep the margin within 5.5 points against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Sunday

Panthers to win by three points or more vs. Falcons ($0.53 per share)

Broncos to win by three points or more vs. Jaguars ($0.53 per share)

Colts to win or lose by six points or fewer vs. Chiefs ($0.50 per share)

Panthers to win by three points or more vs. Falcons

"The Atlanta Falcons are not a good football team right now," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Granted, they are on QB3, but QB1 and QB2 aren't good either. Outside of Bijan Robinson, the Falcons completed 4 passes all day. Drake London, Zaccheaus, Dotson, and Pitts were not used and this wasn't the '85 Bears they were facing. Panthers showed last year was no joke, even in the loss, and are primed to repeat in that division. They couldn't stop the Bears, but the Falcons offense is the opposite."

Polymarket prices Carolina at $0.53 per share to beat Atlanta by more than 2.5 points, with Atlanta at $0.48 per share to keep it within 2.5. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Broncos to win by three points or more vs. Jaguars

"Jacksonville has been red-hot, going back to last season - when they beat Denver at Mile High by the way, so there is some revenge here for the Broncos too," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "The Jags cruised easily past an awful Browns team last week and Denver got it handed to them by Kansas City. Denver is especially good at home in altitude and I expect a big bounce back here after being embarrassed on Monday Night. This team has too much talent to not be competitive for a second straight week and I don't expect they start 0-2."

Polymarket prices Denver at $0.53 per share to beat Jacksonville by more than 2.5 points, with Jacksonville at $0.47 per share to keep it within 2.5. Trade on Broncos vs. Jaguars here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Colts to win or lose by six points or fewer vs. Chiefs

"The Colts have lost eight straight games, and they started the new season by getting blitzkrieged at home against the Ravens," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Chiefs come off an impressive 31-10 win over the Broncos, where their running game led the way with a strong defensive effort. Kenneth Walker had 173 yards, and he set the tone for the entire game early on. In Week 1, both teams were at their extreme opposites. The Chiefs played it smart on offense, where Patrick Mahomes got rid of the ball as soon as he got it. No worries about the left tackle situation and no worries about Mahomes' ACL injury. I think the Colts will play them tight."

Polymarket's tradable margin line on this game is Indianapolis to lose by less than 6.5 points, trading at $0.50 per share, with Kansas City to win by more than 6.5 at $0.51 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Colts here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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