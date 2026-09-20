The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. NFL games today include Cowboys vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Colts, Seahawks vs. Cardinals, and Bears vs. Vikings. Saints receiver Chris Olave is officially active despite a hamstring injury. Similarly, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially active against the Texans despite a back injury. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Texans are $0.59 per share to beat the Bengals, who are $0.42 per share. Elsewhere on Sunday, the Seahawks are $0.66 per share to beat the Cardinals, who are $0.35 per share, and Indianapolis and Kansas City close out the day on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday trading preview

Bengals vs. Texans predictions

Joe Burrow is officially active for Sunday with a back injury that first appeared on Cincinnati's injury report Tuesday. Cincinnati is otherwise 1-0 after a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay, a game Burrow started and finished. Houston enters 0-1 after last week's loss and will be without receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), along with guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Jake Hummel and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney all sidelined. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium. Polymarket prices Houston at $0.585 per share to beat Cincinnati, who trades at $0.415 per share, with the Burrow uncertainty a clear factor in that price. Trade on Texans vs. Bengals here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals predictions

Seattle is 1-0 after a 13-10 win over New England, though quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful with a lower body injury and safety Nick Emmanwori and receiver Tory Horton are both questionable. Arizona is also 1-0, coming off a 26-14 win over the L.A. Chargers, with several Cardinals questionable heading into Sunday including a cornerback dealing with an Achilles injury and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs). Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Polymarket prices Seattle at $0.655 per share to beat Arizona, who trades at $0.345 per share. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Indianapolis opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards behind a line that allowed nine quarterback hits. Kansas City heads into Sunday Night Football having handled Denver 31-10, with Patrick Mahomes playing his first game back from a torn ACL and new running back Kenneth Walker III piling up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. Kansas City is dealing with injuries to tackle Josh Simmons (back, out), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf, questionable) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder, questionable), while Indianapolis is missing receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and has running back DJ Giddens questionable with a knee injury. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Polymarket prices Kansas City at $0.725 per share to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.275 per share. Trade on Week 2 NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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