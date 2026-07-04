Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $50 bonus by trading France-Paraguay, Kylian Mbappe, World Cup 2026

Saturday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 features two matches, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Kylian Mbappe and France enter the day's main event against Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET as the $0.84-per-share Polymarket favorite after posting the most dominant run of any team in this tournament. Morocco and Canada opened the day, with Morocco cruising to a 3-0 win. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Polymarket prediction markets to target on Saturday

France vs. Paraguay

France and Paraguay close Saturday's World Cup slate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 5 p.m. ET. France have been the most consistently dominant team in this tournament, averaging more than three goals per game across four matches while conceding at a rate of fewer than one goal per game throughout the group stage and Round of 32. Kylian Mbappe has been the defining individual presence in their attack, and France's ability to find the net in volume from multiple positions and patterns of play makes them exceptionally difficult to set up against over a full 90 minutes.

Paraguay have shown they can be breached in volume, conceding four goals to the United States in the group stage, and Polymarket reflects the size of the talent gap with France priced at $0.84 per share. Polymarket has France at $0.84 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.13, and Paraguay at $0.04. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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