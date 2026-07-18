Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for France-England: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup third-place match

The 2026 World Cup third-place match takes place on Saturday with France vs. England at 5 p.m. ET, and although it's not the championship match, England vs. France still marks another elite matchup to capitalize on the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. England and France are both ranked top four in the world, including France at No. 1, and neither team lost a game in the World Cup 2026 before the semifinals. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

France's Kylian Mbappe is tied for the Golden Boot lead with Argentina's Lionel Messi at eight goals, so he'll certainly be highly motivated to play at his best despite this not being the championship match. England were a few minutes from playing in Saturday's final before Argentina struck twice after the 85th minute, and they feature a star tandem in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. France are trading at $0.66 per share to finish third, while England are $0.34 per share to win.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

France vs. England preview

France and England met in the last World Cup, with the French getting the better of the English in a 2-1 final in the 2022 quarterfinals on their way to reaching the World Cup championship match. Harry Kane scored on a penalty kick for England, and he'll be back on the pitch leading England on Saturday. Kane and Jude Bellingham are tied for the team lead with six goals. Bellingham was held without a goal in England's 2-1 loss to Argentina in the semifinals, but he had two goals in each of England's prior two knockout round matches.

That 2022 meeting was the first time France defeated England in the World Cup, though, with England taking their first two meetings (1966, 1982) by multiple goals. France's Kylian Mbappe has a chance to be the first multi-time World Cup Golden Boot winner, entering Saturday tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi at eight goals. France won each of their first six matches of the 2026 World Cup in 90 minutes, with five of the six wins coming by multiple goals.

For Saturday's third-place match, France are trading at $0.66 per share to finish third, while England are $0.34 per share. In regulation time (90 minutes), France are trading at $0.53 to win, with England trading at $0.25 and a tie priced at $0.24 per share. Mbappe is trading at $0.55 per share to score a goal to take a lead over Messi entering Sunday's final. Kane is trading at $0.39 per share to score. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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