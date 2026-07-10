Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Belgium: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Friday

The second team to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup semifinals will be decided on Friday with Spain vs. Belgium, creating a can't-miss matchup and chance to utilize the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

Belgium is coming off ending the Americans' hope of winning a World Cup on their home soil with a 4-1 Round of 16 final. Spain, which haven't allowed a goal in the World Cup 2022, are trading at $0.75 per share to advance, while Belgium are $0.26 per share for this 3 p.m. ET matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Spaniards have outscored opponents 9-0 in five matches.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Spain vs. Belgium preview

Spain is the adage of you can't lose a game when the other team doesn't score, with four wins and a draw in the 2026 World Cup with five straight clean sheets. Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career with a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16 on Monday, improving their goal differential to 9-0 in the World Cup. Spain is coming off winning the Euros, and Spain's last World Cup title came in 2010 after also winning the Euros. The squad, consisting of Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodri and more, looks to continue that journey Friday in the quarterfinals.

Spain may have drawn their toughest offensive test yet, though, with Belgium, who has scored at least three goals in three straight games while averaging four goals per contest during that span. Belgium defeated Team USA, 4-1, to advance to the quarterfinals. Spain faces another accomplished, veteran finisher in Romelu Lukaku, who leads Belgium with three goals in the World Cup 2026. Belgium are playing in their third quarterfinals in the last four World Cups, including finishing third in 2018.

Spain are trading at $0.75 per share to advance, while Belgium are $0.26 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), Spain are trading at $0.61 per share to win, with Belgium at $0.16 and a tie at $0.25 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.