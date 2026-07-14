Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Spain: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday, the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. The semifinals begin with France vs. Spain at 3 p.m. ET. France is $0.57 per share to advance. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

Neither France nor Spain have lost a match in the entire World Cup 2026. Spain have allowed only one goal the whole tournament, and five of France's six wins have come by multiple goals. France are trading at $0.595 per share to advance, while Spain are $0.41 per share to play in the final.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

France vs. Spain preview

France have dominated the majority of their matches with a potent offensive attack, led by Kylian Mbappe. France have scored multiple goals in five of six World Cup matches, including at least three goals in four contests. France are outscoring opponents 16-2 in the World Cup 2026. Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot in 2022, is tied for the top-scoring spot at this point with eight goals. The French are one win away from playing in their third straight World Cup final, winning it all in 2018.

While France have made the semifinals with relative ease due to dominant offensive performances, Spain have relied more on a stout defense to move one game from the final. Teams failed to score on Spain over their first five matches before Belgium struck in a 2-1 final in the quarterfinals. Mikel Merino has provided Spain a spark off the bench, scoring the winner in back-to-back matches. Spain and France met in the 2024 Euros semifinal, which Spain won, 2-1.

France are trading at $0.57 per share to advance, while Spain are $0.43 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), France are trading at $0.42 per share to win, with Spain at $0.30 and a tie at $0.30 per share. Mbappe is priced at $0.46 to add to his impressive scoring total with a goal. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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