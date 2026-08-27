The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's slate includes a Diamondbacks vs. Giants game at Oracle Park, a Royals vs. Blue Jays series decider in Toronto, and the Steelers vs. Bills preseason finale. San Francisco is trading at $0.505 per share to beat Arizona, which trades at $0.495 per share. The Giants are set to start Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA), while the Diamondbacks will trot out Jose Cabrera (0-2, 5.60 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Thursday's slate. Diamondbacks vs. Giants is at 9:45 p.m. ET, with San Francisco trading at $0.505 per share. Royals vs. Blue Jays is at 7:07 p.m. ET, with Kansas City trading at $0.505 per share. Steelers vs. Bills is at 7 p.m. ET, with Buffalo trading at $0.465 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL, MLB games on Thursday



Diamondbacks vs. Giants, San Francisco to win ($0.505 per share)

Royals vs. Blue Jays, Kansas City to win ($0.505 per share)

Steelers vs. Bills, Buffalo to win ($0.465 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said, "Diamondbacks rookie Jose Cabrera allowed no runs over five innings in his debut, then over the next three starts gave up 11 runs over 12.2 IP. Now he's back from a minor league stint in which he posted a 6.83 ERA in 29 IP. The Giants' OPS of .748 over the last two weeks is notably better than the D'backs' .689. We'll trust Giants RHP Landen Roupp to fight through 4-5 frames and hand it to a pen with a 2.52 ERA since mid-August."

San Francisco is trading at $0.505 per share on Polymarket to beat Arizona, which trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Royals vs. Blue Jays

SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said, "Kansas City had its nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but I think they get back on track with Noah Cameron on the hill in Toronto on Thursday. In August, Cameron is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA in four starts for the Royals. Current Blue Jays are only 3 for 20 (.150 average) against the left-hander. I'm also skeptical of Toronto starter Spencer Arrighetti, who puts runners on base at a high clip (1.35 WHIP). Give me the Royals to win the series in Toronto."

Kansas City is trading at $0.505 per share on Polymarket to beat Toronto, which trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Bills vs. Steelers

Buffalo enters Thursday's preseason finale 2-0, while Pittsburgh is 1-1. The Bills have had the better preseason showing overall, and Highmark Stadium gives them a small home-field element even in an exhibition game. Both teams are dealing with questionable tags across their receiver rooms, Pittsburgh with Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf, Buffalo with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, but Buffalo's stronger record through two preseason games makes it the pick here in a game where roster evaluation matters as much as the final score.



Buffalo is trading at $0.465 per share on Polymarket to beat Pittsburgh, which trades at $0.535 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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