Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Blue Jays-Cardinals, Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB on Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade Red Sox vs. Dodgers ($0.55), Cardinals vs. Blue Jays ($0.63), or any game on Friday. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.55 per share to win Friday night's game against Boston at Dodger Stadium on Polymarket, with the Red Sox at $0.45 per share. St. Louis visits Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre, with the Cardinals at $0.38 per share and the Blue Jays at $0.63 per share. Friday's slate also features Pirates vs. Reds, Phillies vs. Orioles, Rangers vs. Astros and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays preview



St. Louis visits Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals at 54-55 on the season and the Blue Jays at 50-59. St. Louis is priced at $0.38 per share to win on Polymarket and Toronto at $0.63 per share. Kyle Leahy starts for St. Louis against Dylan Cease for Toronto. Toronto is missing Jose Berrios with an elbow injury, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is listed as probable with a hamstring concern. The Blue Jays are 5-0 in their last five games as a favorite. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Red Sox vs. Dodgers preview

Boston visits Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, with the Red Sox at 57-51 on the season and the Dodgers at 69-40. Los Angeles is priced at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket and Boston at $0.45 per share. Ranger Suarez starts for Boston against Edgardo Henriquez for Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani is listed as probable for the Dodgers with a knee injury, while Roman Anthony is out for Boston with a finger injury. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.