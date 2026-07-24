Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Braves-Orioles, Dodgers-Mets, MLB on Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade on Braves vs. Orioles and Dodgers vs. Mets on Friday. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Atlanta enters at $0.46 per share against Baltimore at $0.55 per share in the 7:05 p.m. ET matchup in Baltimore. Los Angeles is at $0.55 per share against New York at $0.46 per share in the 7:10 p.m. ET nightcap in Queens. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Braves vs. Orioles trading preview



Baltimore hosts Atlanta at 7:05 p.m. ET, with the Orioles at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket and the Braves at $0.46 per share. Atlanta is 60-42 on the season, while Baltimore sits at 50-53, with the Braves carrying the better overall record into Friday. Grant Holmes is projected to start for Atlanta, while Trevor Rogers takes the mound for Baltimore with a 6-7 record and 4.28 ERA. Atlanta has gone 1-5 in its last six meetings with Baltimore. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Mets trading preview

Los Angeles visits New York at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Dodgers at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket and the Mets at $0.46 per share. Los Angeles is 65-38 on the season, while New York sits at 43-60, but Roki Sasaki starts for the Dodgers with a 3-5 record and 4.98 ERA, while Sean Manaea counters for the Mets at 2-5 with a 5.08 ERA, leaving neither rotation with a meaningful advantage on paper. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone are all on the injured list for the Dodgers rotation, and Edwin Diaz (elbow) is also unavailable out of the bullpen. The Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Mets. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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