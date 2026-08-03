Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Cardinals-Yankees, Pirates-Brewers, MLB on Monday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Monday's eight-game MLB slate. You can use it to trade on some of the premier matchups of the day like Cardinals vs. Yankees ($0.64) and Pirates vs. Brewers ($0.58). Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New York is priced at $0.64 per share to win Monday's game against St. Louis at Yankee Stadium on Polymarket, with the Cardinals at $0.37 per share. Pittsburgh visits Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field, with the Brewers at $0.58 per share and the Pirates at $0.43 per share. Monday's slate also features Nationals vs. Phillies, Dodgers vs. Cubs, Giants vs. Rangers, Rays vs. Rockies and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Cardinals vs. Yankees preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know New York has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games while St. Louis has managed just 3-7 in the same span. St. Louis visits New York at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with the Cardinals at 55-57 on the season and the Yankees at 63-49. New York is priced at $0.64 per share to win on Polymarket and St. Louis at $0.37 per share. Michael McGreevy starts for St. Louis against Cam Schlittler for New York. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list for New York, while Roman Urias is out for St. Louis. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Pirates vs. Brewers preview

For MLB prediction markets on Monday, Milwaukee owns the best record in the NL Central at 69-42 while Pittsburgh has struggled to a 3-7 mark over its last 10 games. Pittsburgh visits Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field, with the Pirates at 56-57 on the season and the Brewers at 69-42. Milwaukee is priced at $0.58 per share to win on Polymarket and Pittsburgh at $0.43 per share. Bubba Chandler starts for Pittsburgh against Brandon Sproat for Milwaukee. Kyle Harrison and Sal Frelick are on the injured list for Milwaukee, while Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn are sidelined for Pittsburgh. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.