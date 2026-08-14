Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Commanders-Dolphins, Red Sox-Pirates, NFL preseason Friday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's MLB and NFL preseason games today. The Miami Dolphins will visit the Washington Commanders at 7 p.m. ET, while the Boston Red Sox visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET. Trade NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

CBS Sports experts have predictions on two Polymarket markets, including Miami to win by 2.5 or more against Washington ($0.59 per share on Polymarket) and the Boston Red Sox to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates ($0.53 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for NFL preseason, MLB on Friday



Dolphins vs. Commanders: Miami to win by 2.5 or more ($0.59 per share)

Red Sox to win ($0.53 per share on Polymarket)

Dolphins vs. Commanders: Miami to win by 2.5 or more ($0.59 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know Malik Willis has taken a step forward in practices lately and will play, along with other starters. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn went 0-3 in the preseason last year and is 7-20 all-time. Miami may not get more than a few regular season wins. Miami to win by 2.5 or more trades at $0.59 per share on Polymarket. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Red Sox vs. Pirates: Boston to win ($0.53 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know the Red Sox have dropped five of their last six games. Their bats have cooled, but the team still owns an .886 OPS against right-handed pitching in August. On Froday, they'll face Pirates starter Bubba Chandler, who has allowed only two earned runs in 11.2 August innings. Boston left-hander Jake Bennett has a 3.17 ERA in 13 starts and could find success against a Pirates lineup that has a .522 OPS against left-handed pitching this month. The Pirates are 10-26 when facing left-handed starters. Boston trades at $0.53 per share on Polymarket with Pittsburgh at $0.48 per share. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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