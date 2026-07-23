Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Royals-Tigers, MLB Thursday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade on Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals and Royals vs. Tigers on Thursday. St. Louis hosts Arizona at 5:15 p.m. ET and Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals trading preview



Arizona visits St. Louis at 5:15 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals entering at 52-49 as the home favorite at $0.54 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market. Arizona is priced at $0.47 per share with a record of 53-49 on the season. Arizona is carrying momentum into Thursday after outfielder Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple in Wednesday's 15-5 win, with catcher Gabriel Moreno adding a home run and third baseman Nolan Arenado reaching base four times on a home run and three walks. The SportsLine model projects Arizona to score 4.3 runs to St. Louis's 4.2 and carries a lean on the Diamondbacks in the game-winner market. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Royals vs. Tigers trading preview

Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Tigers entering at 48-54 as the home favorite at $0.67 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market. Kansas City is at $0.34 per share with a record of 43-60 on the season. Detroit designated hitter Kerry Carpenter returned from a heel injury on Wednesday and the Tigers got a three-run home run from Hao Yu Lee in a 5-1 win over the Cubs, giving Detroit back-to-back wins heading into a matchup against a Kansas City club that is without shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. due to a back injury. The SportsLine model projects Detroit to score 5.2 runs to Kansas City's 4.0 and carries a slight lean on the Tigers in the game-winner market. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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