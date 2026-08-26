The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, and Wednesday's slate includes a Reds vs. Giants matchup at the bottom of the NL standings, a Dodgers vs. Braves showdown between two division leaders, and an Astros vs. Yankees game in the Bronx. The Yankees are set to start Elmer Rodríguez (0-0, 4.76 ERA), while the Astros will counter with Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.68 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Wednesday's slate. Reds vs. Giants is at 3:45 p.m. ET, with Cincinnati trading at $0.485 per share. Dodgers vs. Braves is at 7:15 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles trading at $0.545 per share. Astros vs. Yankees is at 7:05 p.m. ET, with New York trading at $0.565 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB games on Wednesday



Reds vs. Giants, Cincinnati to win ($0.485 per share)

Dodgers vs. Braves, Los Angeles to win ($0.545 per share)

Astros vs. Yankees, New York to win ($0.565 per share)

Reds vs. Giants

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said, "Both of these teams aren't very good, but I can't resist picking against the Giants with Landen Roupp on the mound once again. Since May, San Francisco is 2-17 when the right-hander pitches. It's literally unfathomable to think about considering the Giants were 5-1 when Roupp took the hill in March and April. Though current Cincinnati hitters are 0 for 26 vs. the Giants starter, I don't expect San Francisco to fare overly well either against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo. I believe Cincinnati avoids the sweep and adds to Roupp's miserable season on Wednesday afternoon."

Cincinnati is trading at $0.485 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, which trades at $0.515 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Dodgers vs. Braves

Los Angeles has the best record in the National League at 80-52 and had won six straight games before Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta. Roki Sasaki gets the ball for the Dodgers on Wednesday, and he draws a favorable matchup against Atlanta's AJ Smith-Shawver, who is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA and has thrown just 8.2 innings all season. Atlanta is 77-55 and leads the NL East but is working around a thin pitching staff that includes Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, both on the injured list. Los Angeles is trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.455 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Astros vs. Yankees

New York is 74-57 and carries the best team ERA in the American League, even without outfielder Aaron Judge, who remains on the 60-day injured list. Houston is 66-66 but leads the AL West and got a boost Tuesday from Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead eighth-inning triple in a 9-7 win to open this series. Houston's Peter Lambert, who is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA, gets the start on Wednesday.



New York is trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat Houston, which trades at $0.435 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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