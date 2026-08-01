Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Dodgers-Red Sox, Yankees-Cubs, MLB on Saturday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit for Saturday's MLB slate. Trade Red Sox vs. Dodgers ($0.61), Yankees vs. Cubs ($0.52), and more. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.61 per share to win Saturday's game against Boston at Dodger Stadium on Polymarket, with the Red Sox at $0.40 per share. New York visits Chicago at 7:15 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Cubs at $0.52 per share and the Yankees at $0.48 per share. Saturday's slate also features Pirates vs. Reds, Phillies vs. Orioles, Nationals vs. Braves and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers preview

Boston visits Los Angeles at 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, with the Red Sox at 58-51 on the season and the Dodgers at 69-41. Los Angeles is priced at $0.61 per share to win on Polymarket and Boston at $0.40 per share. Payton Tolle starts for Boston against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles. Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone are on the injured list for Los Angeles, while Triston Casas is out for Boston. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Cubs preview

New York visits Chicago at 7:15 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, with the Yankees at 62-48 on the season and the Cubs at 62-48. Chicago is priced at $0.52 per share to win on Polymarket and New York at $0.48 per share. Max Fried starts for New York against David Peterson for Chicago. Carlos Rodon and Giancarlo Stanton are on the injured list for New York, while Hobie Milner and Ethan Roberts are sidelined for Chicago. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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