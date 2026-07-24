Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for 2026 WNBA Shooting Stars, 3-point contest on Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The WNBA's 30th-anniversary celebration isn't just about three decades of history; it's also introducing a new Shooting Stars format that could make All-Star Weekend one of the most compelling times to trade as basketball fans react to an entirely new competition. Trade on WNBA All-Star Weekend and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

WNBA Shooting Stars trading preview

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend begins in Chicago on Friday in a freshly debuted Shooting Stars competition. The competition will bring together four teams that represent WNBA legends, MVPs and champions with current stars, rising stars and the next generation of talent in a celebration of the league's past, present and future.

Headliners include two-time WNBA MVP and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 member Elena Delle Donne, three-time WNBA MVP and Naismith Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson, five-time WNBA champion Rebekkah Brunson and three-time WNBA champion Deanna Nolan. The Shooting Stars contest will feature four teams representing the WNBA's Minnesota, Seattle, Washington and Dallas/Detroit markets. Each team will also include a star high school player to bring together three generations of women's basketball talent. The contest is a two-round timed shooting competition where teams will have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven shooting locations around the court.

Team Washington is trading at $0.34 per share to win on Polymarket, with Team Seattle a close second at $0.27, followed by Team Dallas/Detroit at $0.23 and Team Minnesota at $0.18. Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics, who has been posting her career-high numbers this season, and 2026 standout rookie Flau'jae Johnson of the Seattle Storm shooting it out should be entertaining. Trade on the WNBA Shooting Stars here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

WNBA 3-point contest trading preview

Four-time All-Star Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, first-time All-Star Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo, and 2026 No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings highlight the six-player field set to participate in the 2026 WNBA 3-point contest. Howard and Mabrey both took part in this contest in recent years and are joined by Bridget Carleton ($0.15) of the Portland Fire, Natisha Hiedeman ($0.10) of the Seattle Storm, and Janelle Salaun ($0.16) of the Golden State Valkyries. Mabrey, who is trading at $0.26 per share on Polymarket, leads all players with 82 made 3-point shots on the season, and Howard is second with 79 and trading at $0.15 per share. Azzi Fudd is priced at $0.32 per share to win atop the market. Trade on the WNBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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