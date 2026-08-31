The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday's MLB games. The Mets travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Yankees will visit Anaheim to face the Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET. The Rays to beat the Mets by more than 1.5 runs is trading at $0.45 per share on Polymarket. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.625 per share on Polymarket to beat the Mets, who trade at $0.375 per share, and the Yankees trade at $0.565 per share to beat the Angels, who trade at $0.435 per share, in Monday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

MLB trading preview

Rays vs. Mets

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Tampa Bay Rays are trading at $0.625 per share on Polymarket at home against the New York Mets, who trade at $0.375 per share on the road. Tampa Bay enters at 82- 54 on the season and leads the AL East, while New York sits at 61- 76. New York hands the ball to Robert Stock, who is 0- 3 with a 7.40 ERA this season, while Tampa Bay counters with Ian Seymour, who is 9- 5 with a 4.21 ERA. New York is missing Devin Williams, Jorge Polanco, Justin Hagenman, Mark Vientos, Cionel Perez and Reed Garrett, while Tampa Bay is managing its own long injury list, including Griffin Jax, Gavin Lux, Jake Fraley and Ryan Pepiot among others. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Angels

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the New York Yankees are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, who trade at $0.435 per share at home. New York enters at 78- 59 on the season and remains in the wild card mix, riding a lopsided win over Boston into this series, while Los Angeles sits at 52- 85 and is working through a lengthy losing streak. New York sends out Elmer Rodriguez, who is 0- 2 with a 4.70 ERA this season, while Los Angeles counters with Walbert Urena, who is 8- 9 with a 2.94 ERA. New York is without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Ryan McMahon, Ryan Weathers and Fernando Cruz, while the Angels' injury report runs even longer, including Anthony Rendon, Yoan Moncada, Nolan Schanuel and Robert Stephenson, among others. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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