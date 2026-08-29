The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's slate includes eight college football games, including Hawaii vs. Stanford, Memphis vs. UNLV, and NC State vs. Virginia. More than 51.5 points scored in Virginia vs. NC State is trading at $0.50 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Saturday's college football openers. Hawaii vs. Stanford is at 7 p.m. ET, with Hawaii trading at $0.52 per share to lose by less than 4.5 points. Memphis vs. UNLV is at 10 p.m. ET, with UNLV trading at $0.64 per share to win outright. NC State vs. Virginia is at 3:30 p.m. ET, with NC State trading at $0.385 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for CFB games for Saturday



Hawaii vs. Stanford, Hawaii to lose by less than 4.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Memphis vs. UNLV, UNLV to win ($0.64 per share)

NC State vs. Virginia, NC State to win ($0.38 per share)

Hawaii vs. Stanford

SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said, "Hawaii was one of the great stories last football season and have similar vibes entering 2026. QB Micah Alejado is back under center and they have a lot of returning production on the defensive side of the ball. Stanford played competitively tough all season long last year and will be significantly better in 2026. I still have to take the wait and see approach with their offensive skill talent, which doesn't give me confidence in them winning by more than four and a half points."

Hawaii is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket to lose by less than 4.5 points to Stanford, which trades at $0.49 per share to win by more than 4.5 points. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Memphis vs. UNLV

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that SportsLine college football expert Matt Severance said, "Did you really think I would not be first on college football? I own this sport. It's a big number so I'm going in strong on this one, though I think it should be even more lopsided. Obviously a risk doing it more than a month before kickoff, but UNLV has a shot to be the best non power school in the country under Dan Mullen, while Memphis lost its head coach and most good players to Arkansas."

UNLV is trading at $0.64 per share on Polymarket to beat Memphis, which trades at $0.36 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

NC State vs. Virginia

SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said, "N.C. State QB CJ Bailey is one of the best QBs in the country that you haven't heard enough about. What I like most about the Wolfpack in this game is that they have the edge at QB and WR. While Virginia has a ton of returning production along the offensive line, I like the defensive side of the ball more for NC State to be able to steal some possessions away to pull off the upset."

NC State is trading at $0.38 per share on Polymarket to beat Virginia, which trades at $0.62 per share. Trade on NC State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus.

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