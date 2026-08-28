The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit. You can trade on NFL preseason games like Giants vs. Jets and Falcons vs. Dolphins on Friday. There are also FCS college football games on Friday and UNC vs. TCU in Dublin on Saturday. You can also make trades on MLB games like Red Sox vs. Yankees or Astros vs. Mets. The Yankees are trading at $0.59 per share to beat the Red Sox on Polymarket. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Giants vs. Jets is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Jets trading at $0.50 per share to lose by fewer than 3.5 points. Falcons vs. Dolphins is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with Miami trading at $0.535 per share to lose by fewer than 4.5 points. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL games on Friday



Giants vs. Jets, Jets to lose by less than 3.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Falcons vs. Dolphins, Dolphins to lose by less than 4.5 points ($0.535 per share)

Giants vs. Jets

SportsLine NFL expert Matthew Severance said, "If there is one preseason game that moderately matters annually it's Giants vs. Jets. Both are 1-1 this preseason. The Jets had won four straight games in the series until a 31-12 'road' loss last year. Gang Green is the designated home team this time. No word on starters on either side, but I often prefer a quarterback competition when picking a team in the preseason. Geno Smith is the unquestioned Jets starter, but the battle for No. 2 is between Brady Cook and rookie Cade Klubnik. He clearly is in the lead as the former Clemson star has looked excellent. Again, I'm not sure why the 'home' team is getting more than a field goal if any points."

The Jets are trading at $0.50 per share on Polymarket to lose by less than 3.5 points to the Giants, who also trade at $0.50 per share to win by more than 3.5 points. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dolphins vs. Falcons

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that SportsLine NFL expert Matthew Severance said, "This might be the last game the sorry Dolphins have a chance to actually win for quite a while looking at their early regular season slate. No doubt the Fins have looked terrible so far in blowout losses to the Commanders and Giants. Wouldn't first-year head coach Jeff Hafley want to enter the season with a modicum of momentum? It's a homecoming for Tua Tagovailoa as he will start under center for the Falcons while being paid about $1.5 million this season by them and $52.5 million by his former Fins team. Michael Penix, meanwhile, will not play. Atlanta has just one preseason win in the past 10, although it was last week."

Miami is trading at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to lose by less than 4.5 points to Atlanta, who trades at $0.465 per share to win by more than 4.5 points. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.